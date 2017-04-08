Man shot following argument at Chicago Lawn business

A man was shot after an argument that started inside a business Friday afternoon in the Chicago Lawn neighborhood on the Southwest Side.

The 26-year-old was inside a business at 4:39 p.m. in the 2700 block of West 63rd Street when he started arguing with another male, according to Chicago Police. After they walked outside, the male opened fire, striking the man in his side.

He was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where his condition was stabilized, police said.

The shooter was taken into custody, police said.