Man shot in Austin walks into West Side hospital

A man was shot Thursday morning in the West Side Austin neighborhood.

The 28-year-old was walking in the first block of South Leamington at 7:42 a.m. when a male walked up and fired shots, according to Chicago Police.

He was shot in the left arm, and walked into Loretto Hospital, where his condition was stabilized, police said. He will be transferred to Stroger Hospital.

The suspect ran away after the shooting, police said.