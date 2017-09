Man shot in buttocks during argument in Washington Heights

A man was shot in the buttocks during an argument early Friday in the Washington Heights neighborhood on the Far South Side.

The 31-year-old was arguing with someone about 12:30 a.m. when the other person pulled out a gun and shot him in the 1000 block of West 103rd Street, according to Chicago Police.

He was treated for a gunshot wound to the buttocks at Christ Medical Center in Oak lawn, police said. His condition was stabilized.