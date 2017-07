Man shot in Gresham

A man was wounded in a shooting early Wednesday in the Gresham neighborhood on the South Side.

The man, whose age was not immediately known, was standing on the street at 1:44 a.m. in the 7900 block of South Paulina when someone walked up and shot at him, according to Chicago Police.

He was shot in the back and taken in serious condition to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, police said.