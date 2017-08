Man shot in the foot in Marquette Park

A man was shot early Thursday in the Marquette Park neighborhood on the Southwest Side.

Shortly before 5 a.m., the 26-year-old was standing on the corner in the 6300 block of South Artesian when someone walked up, fired shots, then ran away, according to Chicago Police.

The man was shot in the foot and taken to Holy Cross Hospital, where his condition was stabilized, police said.