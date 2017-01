Man shot in Ukrainian Village

A man was shot late Wednesday in the Ukrainian Village neighborhood.

The 21-year-old was sitting in the front passenger seat of a vehicle at 11:24 p.m, stopped at a light in the 2100 block of West Chicago when someone fired shots from a dark-colored SUV nearby, according to Chicago Police.

The man suffered a gunshot wound to the left shoulder and showed up at Norwegian American Hospital, where his condition was stabilized, police said.