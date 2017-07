Man wounded in Rogers Park drive-by shooting

A man was wounded in a drive-by shooting Sunday night in the Rogers Park neighborhood on the North Side.

The 27-year-old was standing on the sidewalk about 10 p.m. in the 7600 block of North Ashland when people in a passing black Dodge Challenger opened fire, striking him in the abdomen, according to Chicago Police.

He showed up at St. Francis Hospital in Evanston, where his condition was stabilized, police said.