This map will update throughout the weekend as shootings in Chicago are confirmed. Click on a location for the time, address and other details about each shooting over the weekend.
6:03 p.m. Friday — Police: Man, 20, killed in West Garfield Park shooting
6:05 p.m. Friday — 3 men shot on South Side
10:20 p.m. Friday — Police: Man, 25, shot to death in Brighton Park
10:43 p.m. Friday — 2 men wounded in East Side drive-by shooting
11 p.m. Friday — Man, 44, shot in Lithuanian Plaza
11:13 p.m. Friday — Police: 9-year-old boy killed, man wounded in Far South Side shooting
12:09 a.m. Saturday — 41-year-old man critically wounded in West Pullman shooting
2:15 a.m. Saturday — 24-year-old man wounded in Austin shooting
2:58 a.m. Saturday — 26-year-old man shot in Austin
3:45 a.m. Saturday — 26-year-old man wounded in Humboldt Park shooting
4 a.m. Saturday — 2 men wounded in Austin shooting
4:15 a.m. Saturday — Police: 20-year-old man shot to death in West Garfield Park