MAP: Chicago weekend shootings tracker for July 14-17

This map will update throughout the weekend as shootings in Chicago are confirmed. Click on a location for the time, address and other details about each shooting over the weekend.

6:03 p.m. Friday — Police: Man, 20, killed in West Garfield Park shooting

6:05 p.m. Friday — 3 men shot on South Side

10:20 p.m. Friday — Police: Man, 25, shot to death in Brighton Park

10:43 p.m. Friday — 2 men wounded in East Side drive-by shooting

11 p.m. Friday — Man, 44, shot in Lithuanian Plaza

11:13 p.m. Friday — Police: 9-year-old boy killed, man wounded in Far South Side shooting

12:09 a.m. Saturday — 41-year-old man critically wounded in West Pullman shooting

2:15 a.m. Saturday — 24-year-old man wounded in Austin shooting

2:58 a.m. Saturday — 26-year-old man shot in Austin

3:45 a.m. Saturday — 26-year-old man wounded in Humboldt Park shooting

4 a.m. Saturday — 2 men wounded in Austin shooting

4:15 a.m. Saturday — Police: 20-year-old man shot to death in West Garfield Park