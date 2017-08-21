Montgomery business damaged by pellet gun holes

A business was damaged Sunday night when someone fired a pellet gun at a window in west suburban Montgomery.

At 8:39 p.m., officers responded to the 1900 block of Route 30 for a criminal damage to property report, according to a statement from Montgomery police.

Officers spotted three small holes in the window on the north side of the business, police said. It was determined the holes were caused by a pellet gun. The pellets did not completely break through the glass.

No injuries were reported and there are no suspects, police said.

Anyone with information should contact Montgomery Investigations at (331) 212-9058 or Aurora Crime Stoppers at (630) 892-1000.