Motorcyclist in critically injured in crash on Lake Shore Drive

A motorcyclist was in critical condition after crashing Wednesday evening on Lake Shore Drive near the Gold Coast neighborhood.

The male, whose age was not immediately known, fell off his motorcycle about 8:45 p.m. on Lake Shore Drive at Chicago Avenue, according to Chicago Fire Department spokesman Larry Langford. No other vehicles were involved in the crash.

He was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in critical condition, Langford said.