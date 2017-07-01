Officials: At least 1 shot by police on Metra train in Deerfield

A person was shot by police late Friday on a Metra train in north suburban Deerfield, officials said.

The shooting happened about 10:30 p.m. on outbound Milwaukee District North Line 2155 at the Lake Cook Metra station in Deerfield, Metra spokeswoman Meg Reile said.

Authorities with the South Suburban Major Crimes Task Force chased a suspect onto the train and opened fire, another source said.

That person’s condition and the total number of injuries were unknown. Task force officials could not immediately be reached for comment. Witnesses told reporters at the scene that as many as three people had been shot.

Deerfield police said at 12:30 a.m. Saturday that the scene was “secure” and that a “multi-jurisdictional” investigation was underway, but declined to release more details. Northbrook Fire Department officials declined to comment.

At least 40 other passengers were on the train at the time of the shooting, Reile said. They were evacuated and brought to a nearby Home Depot store to stay warm while waiting for rides home.

The train where the shooting happened was still stopped at the Lake Cook station as of 12:30 a.m. as authorities investigated. Milwaukee District North Line trains were running about 80 minutes behind schedule into early Saturday.