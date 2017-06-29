Oregon woman killed in I-80 crash in Joliet

An Oregon woman was killed in a crash Wednesday evening on I-80 in southwest suburban Joliet.

Ayla M. Tyson, 29, was the driver of a vehicle that was struck by another vehicle in the eastbound lanes of I-80 near Larkin Avenue, according to the Will County coroner’s office.

Tyson, who lived in Wilsonville, Oregon, was taken to Saint Joseph Medical Center in Joliet, where she was pronounced dead at 6:43 p.m., the coroner’s office said.

Additional details on the crash were not immediately available Thursday morning. Illinois State Police is investigating the crash.