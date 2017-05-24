An Oswego man was convicted of delivering cocaine to undercover narcotics officers Tuesday despite being absent from his trial.
Rumaldo Anzaldua, 40, was convicted by a jury Tuesday of unlawful delivery of a controlled substance, according to the Kane County state’s attorney’s office. Anzaldua fled before the trial, which proceeded despite his absence.
Anzaldua’s co-defendant had agreed to sell four ounces of cocaine to undercover officers from the North Central Narcotics Task Force in exchange for $3,500, prosecutors said. The officers met with the co-defendant in December of 2012 outside of an Aurora home, at which point the co-defendant gave the cocaine to the officers and he and Anzaldua were arrested.
The co-defendant pleaded guilty in 2014 to unlawful delivery of a controlled substance and was sentenced to six years in prison, prosecutors said.
Anzaldua’s next court appearance is scheduled for 11 a.m. June 6 for motions and sentencing, prosecutors said. He faces a sentence between nine and 40 years in prison.
Anzaldua last appeared in court May 18, but failed to appear May 22 for the beginning of his trial, prosecutors said. As a result, a warrant was issued for his arrest.
Anyone with information about Anzaldua’s whereabouts should call their local police department.