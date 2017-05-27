Pair robbed at gunpoint in LaGrange

Two men were robbed at gunpoint Thursday night in west suburban LaGrange.

The men, ages, 18 and 19, were walking east at 9:41 p.m. on Goodman Avenue, approaching Sixth Avenue, when two teenagers “who had previously been acting suspiciously” approached them, according to a statement from LaGrange police.

The suspects pulled out a handgun and demanded that the victims hand over their money and phones, police said. When the victims complied, the robbers walked away heading west, got onto two bicycles they had apparently left in a nearby yard and rode away.

One of the victims ran after them as they rode away south on Sixth Avenue, but lost sight of them near 49th Street, police said. No one was injured in the robbery and no one was in custody Saturday.

Both suspects were described as black males between 16 and 18 years old, police said. One of them was between 6 feet and 6-foot-2 with short hair, a slim build and “a baby face with a big nose.” He wore a black shirt and black pants, and was armed with a black semi-automatic pistol.

The other suspect stood between 5-foot-8 and 6 feet with short hair and a slim build, police said. He was shirtless with a gray tank top wrapped around his face and he wore black shorts and high white socks.

Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to call police at (708) 579-2333.