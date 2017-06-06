Passenger stung by scorpion on Aeromexico plane bound for O’Hare

A passenger on Aeromexico Flight 682 from Mexico City International Airport to Chicago was stung by a scorpion, according to a statement from Amilcar Olivares, a spokesman for Aeromexico Airlines. | Getty Images/File photo

A passenger was stung by a scorpion on a plane bound for O’Hare International Airport Monday night.

The passenger, on Aeromexico Flight 682 from Mexico City International Airport to Chicago, was stung by a scorpion, according to a statement from Amilcar Olivares, a spokesman for Aeromexico Airlines.

The passenger was seen by paramedics upon arrival at O’Hare, and showed “no adverse reaction to the sting,” according to the statement. The passenger left in “stable” condition.

A Chicago Fire Department spokesman confirmed that paramedics met the passenger at customs at 10:50 p.m., after being notified of a passenger being bitten by a scorpion, but the person refused medical treatment.

The airline statement said, “passenger and crew safety is our top priority in every operation.”