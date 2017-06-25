Person dies after Hammond crash

A person died Saturday evening after a crash in northwest Indiana.

The crash happened at 150th Street and Calumet Avenue in Hammond, according to the Lake County coroner’s office.

A female who had been involved in the crash was taken to Franciscan Health in Hammond, where she was pronounced dead at 6:15 p.m., the coroner’s office said. Her identity wasn’t released Saturday pending notification of her family.

An autopsy did not immediately rule on the cause or manner of her death, pending further studies.

Additional details were not immediately available from Hammond police early Sunday.