Person pulled from Lake Michigan in Winthrop Harbor

A person was pulled from the waters of Lake Michigan Wednesday afternoon in north suburban Winthrop Harbor.

The Winthrop Harbor Fire Department’s emergency rescue boat was launched shortly after 12:10 p.m. after a report of a swimmer underwater in Lake Michigan near Camp Logan in Illinois Beach State Park, according to a statement from the fire department.

The male was found between 5 and 10 feet under water and he was not breathing at the time of his rescue, fire officials said. CPR was started and the male was taken to the shore. He was taken to Vista Medical Center East in Waukegan, but his condition was not known.

Fire officials urged people to be “extra cautious” when swimming in Lake Michigan.

“The currents and undertow can change without notice and even the strongest swimmers can struggle to control themselves,” the statement said. “If you must swim when there are no lifeguards present, we urge swimmers to stay in groups and maintain constant communication with each other.”