Police: 2 men killed in Austin shooting

Two men were killed in a shooting Sunday morning in the Austin neighborhood on the West Side, police said.

The men, ages 34 and 46, were standing at 11:19 a.m. in the 200 block of South Laramie when two people walked up and fired shots at the younger man, according to Chicago Police. Both men suffered gunshot wounds to their bodies. The shooters then drove off southbound in a silver or gray SUV.

The younger man was taken to Stroger Hospital, and the older man was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, police said. Both men were then pronounced dead.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office did not immediately confirm the fatalities.

As of 1:28 p.m., CTA No. 57 buses were being rerouted in both directions from Laramie, Madison, Central, Jackson and Laramie as police investigated.