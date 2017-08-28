Police: 50-year-old man missing from Lake View may be at risk

Police are looking for a 50-year-old man who went missing Monday from the Lake View neighborhood on the North Side and may be at high risk.

Emil Mitrofan went missing from the 3900 block of North Clark, according to a missing person alert from Chicago Police. He was last seen about 12:15 p.m. in the vicinity of Swedish Covenant Hospital in Ravenswood.

Mitrofan suffers from emotional issues and a severe kidney disorder that requires dialysis three times a week, police said.

He was described as a 5-foot-10, 180-pound white man with a light complexion, black hair and green eyes, police said. He was last seen wearing a dark, short-sleeved shirt and baggie pants.

Anyone with information on Mitrofan’s whereabouts should contact the Area North Special Victims Unit at (312) 744-8266.