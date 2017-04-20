Police: Death of female in Chesterton ruled homicide

Chesterton police have opened a homicide investigation after a female was found dead Wednesday morning in northwest Indiana.

Officers responded at 9:14 a.m. to a report of an unconscious female in a vehicle behind a row of businesses in the 100 block of Lois Lane, which is an alley east of South Calumet Road, according to Chesterton police and the Chesterton Fire Department.

Detectives were called to the scene and determined a homicide had occurred, police said.

Police “want to stress that we do not believe there is a continued threat to the community,” the department said in a statement.

Anyone with information on the fatality is asked to contact the Chesterton Police Department at (219) 926-1136.