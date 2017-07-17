Police: Man caught burglarizing cab in Evanston

A man was caught burglarizing a cab early Saturday in north suburban Evanston, police said.

Larod T. Robinson, 39, of the North Side West Ridge neighborhood faces one felony count of burglary to motor vehicle, according to Evanston police.

At 2:42 a.m. Saturday, patrol officers were in the 900 block of Howard Street when they heard glass breaking, police said. They saw a man reaching into a cab parked on Howard through the broken front passenger window.

The officers stopped Robinson and found he had two cellphones, more than $6 in loose change and three white rocks, police said. A rock similar to the ones in his possession was found inside the cab with the broken window.

The cabdriver, a 58-year-old Chicago man, agreed to prosecute Robinson, police said.

One of the cellphones had been reported stolen from a cab in the 7400 block of North Ridge Boulevard in Chicago, police said.