Police: Man faces felony charges for ‘peeping Tom incidents’

A man is facing home invasion and sexual abuse charges in connection with two “peeping Tom” incidents earlier this month, according to Chicago Police.

Francisco Chavez, 39, has been charged with one felony count each of home invasion causing injury, aggravated criminal sexual abuse, attempted criminal sexual assault, residential burglary and criminal trespass to a residence, according to a statement from Chicago Police.

In the statement, police said the charges stemmed from two “peeping Tom incidents” on June 14 and June 23 but did not disclose the time, location or details of either incident.

A law enforcement source said Chavez entered a home and fondled a woman about 5:10 a.m. June 23 in the 1400 block of North Wood in the Wicker Park neighborhood. He also entered a home about 2 p.m. June 14 in the 1400 block of North Cleaver in the Noble Square neighborhood.

Chavez was arrested at 3:27 p.m. June 14 in the 1000 block of North Hermitage on a misdemeanor criminal trespass charge, according to arrest records on the Chicago Police Department’s website.

Chavez, who lives in the Logan Square neighborhood, was expected to appear in bond court Saturday, police said.