Police: Man found shot to death in Woodlawn

A man was found shot to death Tuesday morning in the South Side Woodlawn neighborhood, according to Chicago Police.

The 33-year-old man was found with a gunshot wound to the neck in the 6400 block of South Ingleside at 8:12 a.m., police said.

He was dead at the scene, police said.

Area Central detectives are conducting a death investigation.