Police: Man killed, another critically wounded in NW Side shooting

One man was killed and another was wounded in a shooting Sunday night in the Belmont Central neighborhood on the Northwest Side, according to Chicago Police.

The two men, ages 26 and 29, were standing on the sidewalk about 10:40 p.m. in the 5900 block of West Belden when another male approached walked up and opened fire, police said.

The younger man was shot in the torso and pronounced dead at the scene, police said. The Cook County medical examiner’s office did not immediately confirm the fatality.

The older man was shot in the abdomen and taken in critical condition to Illinois Masonic Medical Center, police said.

No one was in custody as Area North detectives investigated.