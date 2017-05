Police: Man killed in shooting in West Woodlawn

A man was shot to death Sunday afternoon in the West Woodlawn neighborhood on the South Side, police said.

At 12:13 p.m., the 44-year-old man was shot multiple times in the head in the 6100 block of South Eberhart, according to Chicago Police.

He was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. The Cook County medical examiner’s office did not immediately confirm the death.

No other details, including the circumstances of the shooting, were immediately available.