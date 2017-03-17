Police: Man killed in South Side rollover crash

A man was killed in a rollover crash Friday morning near the Dan Ryan Woods forest preserve on the South Side, according to Chicago Police.

At 11:34 a.m., the 55-year-old was speeding north in the 8600 block of South Western when he lost control, police said. The vehicle hit a pole and a tree before rolling over.

The man was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he was later pronounced dead, police said. His identity has not yet been released.

The police Major Accidents Investigation Unit is investigating the crash.