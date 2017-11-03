Police: Man shot to death in Longwood Manor

A 36-year-old man was shot to death Saturday night in the Longwood Manor neighborhood on the South Side, according to Chicago Police.

At 10:33 p.m., officers heard shots in the area of the 9500 block of South State Street and found the man with gunshot wounds to the chest, neck and head, police said. He was the driver of a black Yukon that was stopped at a light, facing north on State.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. The Cook County medical examiner’s office did not immediately confirm the fatality.