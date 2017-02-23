Police: Man with Alzheimer’s disease missing from Downers Grove

A man diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease who cannot speak was reported missing Thursday from west suburban Downers Grove.

Shamin Quershi, 74, was last seen about 11 a.m. at Gloria Dei Lutheran Church, 4501 Main Street in Downers Grove, according to Downers Grove police.

Police believe he may have traveled by bus to the Yorktown Mall area.

Quershi was described as 5-foot-8 and 180 pounds, with brown eyes, gray hair and a gray beard, police said. He was wearing a golf shirt, dark business jacket and dark pants.

Anyone with information was asked to call police at (630) 434-5600.