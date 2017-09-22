Police: Robbery suspect shot to death in Hammond

A person was shot to death while allegedly attempting a robbery Friday morning in northwest Indiana.

Police responded about 7:30 a.m. to the home in the 6400 block of Woodward Avenue in Hammond, Indiana, where they found the male inside the home with multiple gunshot wounds in his chest, according to a statement from Hammond police. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Witnesses said the male, whose age was unknown, entered the home and announced the robbery while threatening them with a gun, according to police. He then forced the occupants into the basement.

The robbery suspect did not see one occupant of the home, who got a handgun he keeps for self-defense and shot the suspect when he exited the basement and entered the kitchen, police said. The suspect’s identity has not been released.

After the shooting, police contacted Maywood Elementary School, which is about a block from the home, and advised them to keep children inside, police said. The school was later notified when the area was secure and all parties were in custody.