Police: St. Charles man sexually abused 2 children at home day care

A west suburban man sexually abused two children at his wife’s home day care during a four-year period ending in 2012, according to police.

Julio R. Marquez, 72, has been charged with predatory criminal sexual assault of a child, and aggravated criminal sexual abuse, according to a statement from Schaumburg police. His bond was set at $3 million in court Thursday.

On May 4, police were informed of an allegation that Marquez sexually assaulted a child at the day care between 2008 and 2012, police said.

Investigators learned Marquez was helping his wife run the home day care in the 400 block of West Wise Road in Schaumburg when he sexually assaulted the child, then 3 years old, on several occasions, police said.

The child, now 8 years old, reported the assault to a mandated reporter, who advised DCFS, which reported the case to police, police said.

The investigation determined a previous case of alleged sexual abuse of another child, who was 5 years old at the time, had occurred at the same home during the same period, police said. That case was reopened, and the Cook County state’s attorney’s office approved charges involving a second victim.

Marquez is next scheduled to appear in court in Rolling Meadows on June 29.