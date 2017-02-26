Police warn of robberies at West Side bus stops

Police are warning of several recent robberies at CTA bus stops on the West Side.

In two robberies, the suspect approached the victims at bus stops and took property from their wallets, according to a community alert from Area North detectives. In two other robberies, the suspects grabbed a wallet from the victims’ hands.

The robberies happened:

at 10:48 a.m. Feb. 2 in the 4700 block of West Madison;

at 5:20 p.m. Feb. 7 in the 1100 block of South Kedzie;

at 10:45 p.m. Feb. 7 in the 4000 block of West Chicago; and

at 3:30 p.m. Feb. 15 in the 3100 block of West Roosevelt.

The suspect was described as a black man with black hair, between 25 and 35 years old, 5-foot-7 to 6-foot and 180 to 200 pounds, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at (312) 744-8263.