Police: Woman fatally struck by car in West Garfield Park hit-and-run

A 27-year-old woman was struck by a car and died early Sunday in a West Garfield Park neighborhood hit-and-run, according to Chicago Police.

She was standing next to a parked vehicle about 12:20 a.m. in the 4500 block of West Washington when a red sedan speeding west struck her and drove off, police said.

The woman was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where she died, police said. The Cook County medical examiner’s office did not immediately report the fatality.

The police Major Accidents Investigation Unit was investigating the crash.