Thieves carjacked vehicles in University Village, West Town

Police are warning residents about a pair of vehicles stolen over the past week in the University Village and West Town neighborhoods.

In each incident, the suspects rear-ended the victim’s vehicle in traffic, according to a community alert from Chicago Police. Once the victim got out to assess the damage, one of the suspects got into the victim’s vehicle and drove away.

The first theft happened at 5:25 p.m. April 7 in the 1100 block of South Racine, police said. The other occurred about 7:30 p.m. April 10 in the 400 block of North Damen.

The suspects were described as a pair of black men about 25, police said. They were between 5-foot-4 and 5-foot-6, and weighed 140-160 pounds. One has a dark complexion and possibly a scar on his face.

Anyone with information should call Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8382.