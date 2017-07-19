Trump criticizes states withholding voter info

President Donald Trump speaks at a meeting of the Presidential Advisory Commission on Election Integrity, Wednesday, July 19, 2017. | AP Photo

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump kicked off his voter fraud commission’s first meeting Wednesday by criticizing states that failed to comply with the commission’s requests to turn over voter information. Trump says “one has to wonder what they’re worried about.”

Numerous states rebuffed the commission’s request for detailed voter data, including voter names, voting histories and party registrations.

Trump said the commission will “protect” the nation’s democracy and “uphold the integrity of the ballot.” He insisted it would be nonpartisan and “follow the facts” wherever they might lead.

There is no evidence of widespread voter fraud in last year’s election. But Trump signed an executive action to create the commission, led by Vice President Mike Pence, to investigate any improper voting.

Democrats have attacked the commission as a ploy to disenfranchise voters.

Vice President Mike Pence says the the voter integrity commission will perform a “nonpartisan” service for the American people.

Pence spoke Wednesday as the Presidential Advisory Commission on Election Integrity convened for its first meeting.

He says that commission he chairs has “no preconceived notions or pre-ordained results.”

Trump formed the commission after alleging without evidence that he lost the popular vote in the 2016 election because of voter fraud.

Past studies have found voter fraud to be extremely rare.