Trump: KKK, neo-Nazis and white supremacists are ‘criminals and thugs’

President Donald Trump condemned the protesters who gathered in Charlottesville, Va. over the weekend as "criminals and thugs." | Associated Press file photo

WASHINGTON — In a brief, unscheduled speech Monday, President Donald Trump reacted to the weekend’s violence in Charlottesville, Virginia, calling the Ku Klux Klan, neo-Nazis and white supremacists “criminals and thugs.”

Trump spoke in the Diplomatic Reception Room of the White House after meeting with Attorney General Jeff Sessions and FBI director Christopher Wray about the race-fueled violence Saturday in Charlottesville.

Trump has come under fire for his comments Saturday that “many sides” are to blame for the violence. In those remarks, he did not single out white supremacists or any other hate group, even as Republican lawmakers and others in his White House did condemn them by name.

“Racism is evil,” Trump said in his brief remarks. He took no questions.

White-supremacists and others had gathered for a torchlight rally and march in the city and were confronted by counter-protesters. The two sides clashed repeatedly and one woman was killed when a man drove a car into a crowd of counter-protesters.

