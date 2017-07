Woman, 29, wounded in Englewood shooting

A 29-year-old woman was shot early Sunday in the South Side Englewood neighborhood.

About 2:50 a.m., she was standing on the street in the 6800 block of South Perry when she heard shots and felt pain, according to Chicago Police.

The woman was taken to Stroger Hospital with a gunshot wound to the right buttocks, police said. Her condition had stabilized.