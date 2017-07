Woman, dog rescued from South Chicago blaze

A dog was rescued and given oxygen Thursday following a fire at a South Chicago home. | Fire Media Affairs

A woman and a dog were rescued from a fire Thursday night in the South Chicago neighborhood.

Fire crews responded at 6:45 p.m. to the home in the 8300 block of South Luella, according to Fire Media Affairs.

The 71-year-old woman was taken to Trinity Hospital in serious-to-critical condition, the fire department said. A dog that was inside the home was also rescued and given oxygen.

The fire was brought under control by 7 p.m., the department said. The cause was unknown Thursday night.