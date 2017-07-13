LETTERS: Gov. Rauner makes typical politicians look good

During his campaign for office, Gov. Bruce Rauner said that he was not your typical politician, that he had an agenda to save Illinois. Now the governor appears to be taking a hard right in his approach to governing the state. It appears that the governor forgot his claim about not being a typical politician. Politicians often flip-flop positions based on how they believe the political winds are blowing.

SEND LETTERS TO: letters@suntimes.com. Please include your neighborhood or hometown and a phone number for verification purposes.

It appears that Rauner did a flip on his previous position on Planned Parenthood and the aid it provides women well beyond abortions. He claimed he wanted to be the education governor. And now while Republicans in Washington seem to be headed towards canceling universal health care and rewriting the tax laws to those of Ronald Reagan-era enrichment for the already wealthy, the governor seems to be following in those footsteps. Rauner, instead of working with the Legislature, seems to be intent on implementing his agenda on Illinois in spite of them.

The governor has often argued for businesses to invest in Illinois. While service agencies and schools have continued to face financial shortfalls and crises, the only investment the governor seems to have made in Illinois is a whopping $50 million to his election campaign. No, he is not a typical politician. So far he has made the typical politician look good.

Daniel Pupo, Orland Park

Chicago, Cook County too greedy with taxes

The problem with the sugar beverage tax is that we are being taxed and charged too much in fees already. Gas costs about 50 cents more per gallon than in Indiana. Cigarettes are taxed upwards of $7.00 per pack — not that I smoke. Then there’s the bag tax that recently went into effect. I shopped at Ross and Walmart in Indiana while going to fill up my car. I was prepared to pay a certain amount because I calculated tax. Imagine my surprise when my bill was about $4 cheaper than I anticipated due to lower taxes. Feels like whatever change we have left after paying bills, Chicago and Cook County want that, too.

Marieth Johnson, Douglas Park