Trump approval rating at 36 percent: Washington Post-ABC News poll

President Donald Trump’s approval rating has dropped to 36 percent from 42 percent in April, according to a new Washington Post-ABC News poll.

According to a news release from the Washington Post:

• The president’s “disapproval rating has risen five points to 58 percent. . . .

• “Almost half of all Americans (48 percent) see the country’s leadership in the world as weaker since Trump was inaugurated, compared with 27 percent who say it is stronger. . . .

• “The Post-ABC poll finds 60 percent of Americans think Russia tried to influence the election outcome, up slightly from 56 percent in April.”

To view the Washington Post’s full story about the poll, click here.

To view results, click here.