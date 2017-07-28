New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge can seemingly do no wrong this season. With 32 home runs, 73 RBI and a .640 slugging percentage, the rookie sensation is a top candidate for American League MVP.
But after a thrilling come-from-behind victory over the Rays on Thursday, Judge ran into a bit of bad luck.
Brett Gardner had just homered to give New York a 6-5 win in 11 innings, and the Yankees spilled out on to the field to congratulate him. In the celebratory melee, Judge was hit in the face by a teammate’s batting helmet and promptly spit a Chiclet.
Aaron Judge breaks his tooth in the walk off celebration. pic.twitter.com/j6wHHZkFP8
— Justin Diamond (@justinddiamond) July 28, 2017
After the celebration died down, a Yankees official was out on the field searching for the tooth.
No joke – Yankees security is inspecting the field, apparently looking for Aaron Judge's tooth. pic.twitter.com/QdyEqXOejV
— Bryan Hoch (@BryanHoch) July 28, 2017
The Yankees said Judge chipped his front tooth but would be able to play on Friday.