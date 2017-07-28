Aaron Judge breaks tooth during Yankees celebration

Aaron Judge gets his tooth knocked out during the New York Yankees' victory celebration on Thursday. (Getty Images)

New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge can seemingly do no wrong this season. With 32 home runs, 73 RBI and a .640 slugging percentage, the rookie sensation is a top candidate for American League MVP.

But after a thrilling come-from-behind victory over the Rays on Thursday, Judge ran into a bit of bad luck.

Brett Gardner had just homered to give New York a 6-5 win in 11 innings, and the Yankees spilled out on to the field to congratulate him. In the celebratory melee, Judge was hit in the face by a teammate’s batting helmet and promptly spit a Chiclet.

Aaron Judge breaks his tooth in the walk off celebration. pic.twitter.com/j6wHHZkFP8 — Justin Diamond (@justinddiamond) July 28, 2017

After the celebration died down, a Yankees official was out on the field searching for the tooth.

No joke – Yankees security is inspecting the field, apparently looking for Aaron Judge's tooth. pic.twitter.com/QdyEqXOejV — Bryan Hoch (@BryanHoch) July 28, 2017

The Yankees said Judge chipped his front tooth but would be able to play on Friday.