WATCH: Addison Russell dumps fan’s nachos, then delivers new plate

In the second inning of the Cubs-Cardinals game on Monday, Addison Russell dove into the stands to try and catch a pop foul. All he came away with was a handful of cheese.

A Cardinal fan’s nacho platter went flying everywhere as Russell made he attempt.

How good is this? Addison Russell brings the nachos guy more nachos from the dugout. pic.twitter.com/rp8Bs5FP8x — Kevin Marchina (@kg_holler) September 26, 2017

The fan instantly gained internet fame, becoming known as “Nacho Man.” Russell quickly made amends by bringing the fan a new plate of nachos from the Cubs dugout.

@cardinals thanks for the loaded nachos @cubs thanks for the plain nachos. Thank you cubs and cards. Unforgettable. #nachoman pic.twitter.com/OGvnyfRN7t — nacho man (@guder82) September 26, 2017

Later in the game, “Nacho Man” fielded a foul ball and tossed it to a young fan. What a night for the fan.