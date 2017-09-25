In the second inning of the Cubs-Cardinals game on Monday, Addison Russell dove into the stands to try and catch a pop foul. All he came away with was a handful of cheese.
A Cardinal fan’s nacho platter went flying everywhere as Russell made he attempt.
The fan instantly gained internet fame, becoming known as “Nacho Man.” Russell quickly made amends by bringing the fan a new plate of nachos from the Cubs dugout.
Later in the game, “Nacho Man” fielded a foul ball and tossed it to a young fan. What a night for the fan.