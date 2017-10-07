Agent expects Addison Russell to be cleared after lengthy MLB probe

MIAMI – After more than a month, major league baseball continues to look into social media allegations of domestic violence made against Cubs shortstop Addison Russell with no timetable for a resolution.

But Russell’s agent on Monday sounded confident his client will be cleared by MLB.

“I’m not familiar with their process. I only know in this instance there’s very few witnesses, very few people involved,” Scott Boras said while attending an All-Star media event with clients. “We know what Addison said to us [in denying the allegations]. I don’t want to pre-empt any findings. All I know is the facts that we have do not suggest there’s a foundation for what the social media report was.”

In an Instagram post, a friend of Russell’s wife accused him of physically abusing his wife. The post was deleted within hours but not before it caught the attention of Cubs officials, who talked to Russell and informed MLB.

Addison Russell | Nam Y. Huh/AP

Two weeks later, Russell’s wife said through an attorney that she has declined to talk to MLB about the issue. Both filed for divorce separately in June.

“There are no facts,” Boras said of the allegation. “There’s been some [social] media reports, and the substantiation of those reports has not come forward.

“I don’t foresee anything in the future going forward.”

Follow me on Twitter @GDubCub

Email: gwittenmyer@suntimes.com