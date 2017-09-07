Avisail Garcia awaits reward for strong half season

DENVER – To see Avisail Garcia representing the White Sox as their only All-Star Tuesday is to see a player, written off by many but believed in by some who matter, who looked in the mirror and made a decision.

At one time or another, Sox manager Rick Renteria said, every player “at some point has to look from within to make a determination as to where they’re at.”

Garcia looked and saw his own untapped potential and a fleeting opportunity to maximize his ability.

So he made some changes.

Avisail Garcia. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

“There’s got to be an actual realization to what you’re doing and not doing,” Renteria said. “You’ve got to believe in the process that you’re taking on and improving. He’s come to the point where you start to realize and look in the mirror that you have to do better. I think he’s owned it.’’

Garcia, 26, who was batting .313 with 11 homers and 51 RBI into the midsummer classic, came to the Sox with high expectations and World Series experience but averaged a .257/.310/.385 hitting line in parts of his first four seasons, topping out at 13 homers and 59 RBI in 2015.

Garcia owned it by, among other things, playing winter ball in Venezuela.

“Not a lot of guys play winter ball anymore,’’ Renteria said.

Garcia also ate better, dropped a little weight and came to spring training leaner and in tip-top shape. He worked harder and is dedicated to a daily routine that finds him spending more pregame time in the batting cage and/or on the field and less at his locker.

“I think all those experiences have helped him,’’ Renteria said. “He’s a fighter.’’

To say Garcia has arrived, All-Star prize or not, would be premature. But he has turned an important corner.

“It’s a half a season, and there’s still the whole season ahead,’’ Renteria said. “There’s a long way to go, and we’ll see how he’s going to respond in the second half.’’

In fact, Garcia missed seven of the last 10 games leading to the break with knee and finger injuries, and was 1-for-27 going into Sunday’s game against the Rockies, his first of the series.

“He’s slowed down a little,’’ Renteria said. “I think it would have been incredible to keep the pace that he was at.’’

Incredible is how some would describe Garcia being in the game, his talent notwithstanding.

“I can’t wait,” was how Garcia described the anticipation Sunday.

“I mean, just have fun,” he said. “Forget about everything and just enjoy the moment. And have fun with my family and enjoy because that’s what we have to do: enjoy the whole day.’’

Garcia’s child, his expecting wife and other family members will be there.

“You never know if you are going to make it again,’’ he said. “Hopefully I make it 14 more times.’’