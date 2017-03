Bears agree to terms with OT Tom Compton

The Bears added to their offensive line depth Saturday night, agreeing to terms with former Falcons offensive tackle Tom Compton, according to league sources.

Compton appeared in 16 games with the Falcons last year after spending his first four seasons with the Redskins. He’s started 11 games in his career.

At 6-5, 315 pounds, he’ll give the Bears added depth behind left tackle Charles Leno and right tackle Bobby Massie.