Bears GM Ryan Pace ‘optimistic’ for a healthy start to training camp

Every Bears player is expected to be active when training camp starts Thursday.

The Bears had three candidates — guard Kyle Long, linebacker Danny Trevathan and tight end Zach Miller — for the physically unable to perform list.

The teams said they would not announce health status of players until the conditioning test later today, but general manager Ryan Pace was ‘optimistic’ none would land on PUP list.

“We feel pretty optimistic about this coming into this,” Pace said. “It’s a credit to these players.” The team said the players are undergoing physicals and evaluation before a PUP determination will be made.

At a news conference to start training camp in Bourbonnais, Pace and coach John Fox expressed confidence to begin the training camp.

“There’s a lot of optimism in the locker room and in our coaching staff,” Fox said. “This is the first training camp I’ve gone to that I haven’t looked at hypotheticals.”

A healthy roster would be a welcome change for a team decimated with injuries last season.

Long is still recovering from right ankle surgery in November that was complicated by an adverse reaction to medication. He’d planned to have left shoulder surgery in February, too, but decided against it. He played with the shoulder injury last season.

Inside linebacker Danny Trevathan is rehabbing from a ruptured patellar tendon in his right knee suffered against the Titans in November. Pace said Thursday that there’s a chance Trevathan might not start camp on the PUP list.

Tight end Zach Miller is recovering after undergoing right foot surgery in November. During mandatory minicamp, coach John Fox said Trevathan and Miller were “going to be cutting it close” for the start of camp, while Long would be “touch-and-go.”

“It’s exciting, this is the time when your team comes together. And we’re looking for improvement. We’ve assembled the right group of guys,” Fox said.