Bears hire offensive line coach Jeremiah Washburn, per report

The Bears plan to hire former Dolphins assistant Jeremiah Washburn to replace Dave Magazu as their offensive line coach, per Sporting News.

Washburn, 39, served as the assistant offensive line coach for Bears coordinator-turned-Dolphins head coach Adam Gase last year. He joined the Dolphins after coaching the Lions’ offensive line as the lead assistant for three years and serving as an assistant for four. He was fired in October 2015.

He entered the NFL as a football operations assistant for John Fox’s Panthers in 2002. He was a graduate assistant and player at Arkansas, where Bears offensive coordinator Dowell Loggains was a peer.

The Bears decided not to retain Magazu, a Fox assistant at three different stops, earlier this month.