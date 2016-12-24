Bears’ Leonard Floyd suffers second concussion in 5 weeks

Leonard Floyd left Sunday’s game in the second quarter, riding to the Bears’ locker room in a cart, and was later diagnosed with a concussion.

That’s scary news for the rookie outside linebacker, who now has two such head injuries in a five-week span. Floyd was taken off the field at Met Life Stadium on a backboard and rushed to the hospital, only to leave before the Bears’ chartered flight left for home. He missed the next game, against the 49ers, when he couldn’t get cleared from his concussion in time.

Floyd, who has seven sacks this season, appeared to be shaken up on the Redskins’ first drive of the game, but left with a towel over his head one quarter later.