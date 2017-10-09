Bears notes: Pernell McPhee plays little in return from knee surgery

Days after coach John Fox said doctors declared Pernell McPhee to be in the best shape of his life, the outside linebacker played about a half-dozen snaps Sunday, eclipsed by Willie Young and Sam Acho on the depth chart.

McPhee said he “felt great,” but that he was ready to play more. He returned from the physically unable to perform list last week after having arthroscopic right knee surgery on the second day of training camp.

“I’ve done a lot of things to get myself ready for it,” he said. “It’s just trusting the process, man.”

On Irma

Bears linebacker Pernell McPhee returned to game action Sunday. (AP)

With Hurricane Irma heading toward Tampa on Sunday afternoon, Glennon, who played four years for the Buccaneers, said he was “hoping everyone was safe” and the storm “doesn’t do too much damage.”

The Bears are scheduled to play at the Buccaneers in Week 2, provided the area is fit for it.

“Our prayers go out to them,” said McPhee, who was born and raised in Pahokee, Fla. “I hope everybody will be all right.”

This and that

Guard Kyle Long, who is still recovering from ankle surgery, was one of seven inactive Bears, along with cornerback Prince Amukamara (ankle), receiver Markus Wheaton (pinkie surgery) and others. Tom Compton started in his place; Cody Whitehair, who had moved back and forth to left guard this preseason started at center, committed two penalties and had one bad snap.

Quarterback Mark Sanchez, the third quarterback, was a healthy scratch.

The team said inside linebacker Jerrell Freeman was in concussion protocol after the game, and thus he was not made available to the media.

Running back Benny Cunningham was carted off the field with a left ankle injury.

The Bears wore navy pants with their navy jerseys for only the fourth time ever. They paired the combination with white socks, the way they did in both 2002 and 2006. The Bears wore all navy with navy socks last year in Green Bay — and will again this season — as part of the NFL’s “Color Rush” promotion.

Follow me on Twitter @patrickfinley

Email: pfinley@suntimes.com