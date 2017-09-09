Bears reach four-year extension with defensive lineman Akiem Hicks

A day before the Bears’ regular season opened, the team reached a new deal with defensive lineman Akiem Hicks on Saturday.

Hicks agreed to a four-year extension worth $48 million, including $30 million guaranteed. ESPN first reported the details of Hicks’ new deal.

Hicks’ updated $12 million annual average makes him the Bears’ highest paid defender. Quarterback Mike Glennon has the team’s highest annual average of $15 million.

The Bears opened negotiations with Hicks before training camp opened. In the offseason, Hicks hired agent Drew Rosenhaus for his representation.

Bears defensive end Akiem Hicks (96, being held by Packers center Corey Linsley last season) is on the final year of his contract, but said he "would love to be a Bear for a long time." (Joe Robbins/Getty Images)

Hicks was entering the second year of a two-year, $10 million contract that he signed with the Bears before last season. He chose the Bears over an offer from the Patriots partially because of his relationship with general manager Ryan Pace. Hicks began his NFL career playing for Pace and the Saints.

A massive force at 6-5, 336 pounds, Hicks was one the Bears’ best players last season, making a career-high seven sacks and forcing two fumbles.

Hicks always was interested in staying with the Bears long term. The feeling was mutual.

“It’s a beautiful thing to be looked at as somebody that you want to be a part of your team for a long time,” Hicks said on Aug. 24. “I appreciate the interest in that category, and I would love to be a Bear for a long time. I will say this: I’m still living my dream. I’m still playing every day.”