Bears safety Quintin Demps has broken arm

Bears safety Quintin Demps broke his forearm Sunday, coach John Fox said one day after the Bears’ 23-17 win against the Steelers.

The team is unsure if he will head to injured reserve. Demps will be replaced by Adrian Amos, who started the previous two seasons.

“We’ll see how long he has to remain out before he can come out,” Fox said.

The Bears signed Demps to a three-year, $13.5 million deal this offseason, believing his knack for takeaways would help a team that only had 11 last year. He was voted a defensive captain earlier this month.